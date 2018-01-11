Hemsworth MW see off spirited effort by bottom club

Hemsworth MW returned to winning ways in the Toolstation NCE Premier Division, but were made to fight for the points by bottom club Clipstone.

Up again opponents without a win or a point in the league, Wells got their expected victory, but it was never as easy as it might have been expected with Clipstone fighting back from going two down in the first half to make a real game of it before a 78th minute goal sealed a 3-1 home success.

It was looking straight forward enough initially as Hemsworth took the lead on 20 minutes through Brad Dockerty with a well taken effort. Top scorer Nash Connolly then made it 2-0 12 minutes later with his 19th goal of the campaign.

But rather than crumble Clipstone fought back and pulled a goal back before half-time with Ben Rodgers netting.

It stayed 2-1 until 12 minutes from time when Chris Ovington finally ended the visitors’ resistance by netting Wells’ third.

Hemsworth manager Wayne Benn praised Clipstone’s efforts afterwards and admitted that his team had won without being at their best.

Hemsworth will be looking to climb from their current sixth place as they face another of the division’s struggling sides this Saturday when they travel to play fourth from bottom Barton Town (3pm).