Hemsworth MW’s poor run continues with Maltby defeat

Hemsworth MW’s run without a win continued as they fell further off the promotion pace in the Toolstation NCE Premier with a 4-1 defeat at Maltby Main.

A third straight loss left Wells down in seventh and desperately looking for a return to winning ways when back at home this Saturday, playing mid-table Barton Town.

Luke Hogg, who set up an early chance that went begging for Hemsworth MW. Picture: Allan McKenzie

With just two draws and five defeats in their seven league matches in 2020 it has been a tough time for Hemsworth and their difficulties continued in South Yorkshire last Saturday.

Maltby are a capable side despite their current ninth position with some good players in their ranks and they were eager for a victory that would see them do the double over their visitors this season.

Wells had player-manager Luke Danville back in the side in defence, but were left chasing the game from the eighth minute when Jonathan Hill was left unmarked to head in a free-kick.

They had created the first chance, but Nash Connolly’s shot was blocked on the line following good work by Luke Hogg.More opportunities were harder to come by as the strong wind made it difficult to play. Connolly did hit a shot wide while Maltby’s left winger got in behind the visitors’ defence only to fire just wide.

The second goal was always going to be important and it came for the home team as their former Frickley Athletic midfielder Sam Liversidge struck with a 30-yard thunderbolt just before the break.

The second half brought more misery for Wells as a cross was steered in by Hill for his second and his team’s third.

Hemsworth briefly threatened a comeback as their luck finally changed with James Pollard’s own goal making it 3-1. But although they kept battling to the finish it was the home team who scored again in added time as Rory Coleman netted.

Several fixture changes for Hemsworth have been confirmed as they will now play league games away to Silsden on Tuesday, March 17 (7.45pm), and at home to Penistone Church on Tuesday, April 14 (7.45pm).

Their NCE League Cup tie at home to Worsbrough Bridge will now take place on Tuesday, March 3 (7.45pm).