Hemsworth MW’s five stars return to winning ways

Hemsworth MW played their first home game for more than three weeks and made it count when they comfortably beat Bottesford Town 5-2 in the Toolstation NCE Premier Division on Tuesday night.

Victory lifted Wayne Benn’s men up to eighth and to within a point of leaders Bridlington Town in an already competitive league.

Wells were quick off the mark as they were ahead inside two minutes with Declan Parker putting away a penalty.

Bottesford responded well and after going close twice they levelled through Mason Ellender from a corner.

The early action continued with Sidney Santos and Matty Hughes getting in efforts for the hosts, who then went back in front as Seon Ripley netted from Hughes’ cross.

Another Hughes cross led to Parker’s second goal on the half-hour and Jason Davis made it 4-1 by half-time with a stunning strike from 20 yards out.

Early in the second half Santos made it five for the hosts and Bottesford frustration showed with a player sent-off for a bad tackle on Hughes.

Despite their extra player Wells could not add to their tally, with Robbie Leaning netting a late consolation for the visitors, but they had done more than enough to kick start their season.

Hemsworth quickly follow-up with another home game tomorrow night (Friday) as they host Thackley in another Premier Division game (7.45pm).

Wells looked rusty when they returned to action after two-and-a-half weeks without a game and lost 1-0 at Staveley MW last Wednesday.

A penalty put away by Joe Pugh on 25 minutes proved the difference between the teams.

Hemsworth have added midfielder Luke Hogg to their squad after he rejoined the club.

A dinner with world champion para-athlete Steve Judge takes place at Hemsworth MW’s ground on Saturday (7.30pm start). It will be a night of inspiration, while celebrating the opening of the Mark Crapper Suite and the launch of the Wells Academy. Tickets are £29 each or table of 10 for £250 with a two course dinner and a complimentary drink included.