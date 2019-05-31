Hemsworth MW reflect on fine season at awards evening

Hemsworth MW looked back on an excellent season when they held their annual awards presentation evening in the new Mark Crapper Suite last Friday.

All the senior sides were involved in the proceedings with the first team able to reflect on ending in fourth place in the Toolstation NCE Premier Division – their highest-ever finishing position. They also only narrowly missed out on a first League Cup final after reaching the semis.

First team award winners were top scorer Nash Connolly, Eddie Cass and Harry Viggars.

Hemsworth MW will once again play in the NCE Premier next season when it will continue to be a 20-team competition.

League winners from the 2018-19 campaign Worksop Town have moved up to the Evo-Stik League, to be replaced by AFC Mansfield who are dropping down after having ground problems.

New teams to the division are Grimsby Borough, promoted from Division One, and Silsden, who have moved across from the North West Counties League.

The other clubs in the division will be Albion Sports, Athersley Recreation, Barton Town, Bottesford Town, Bridlington Town, Eccleshill United, Garforth Town, Goole AFC, Handsworth Parramore, Knaresborough Town, Liversedge, Maltby Main, Penistone Church, Staveley MW, Thackley and Yorkshire Amateur.

Hemsworth, meanwhile, have announced their first pre-season friendly when they will host Bradford Park Avenue on Saturday, July 6.

Hemsworth MW are holding a golf day on Saturday, June 29 at Garforth Golf Club with prizes up for grabs.

Price is £40 each and for more information or to book a place, contact Dave on 07939 690872.