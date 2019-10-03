Hemsworth MW ready for top of table test after five star show

Hemsworth MW have their sights on top spot in the Toolstation NCE Premier Division this weekend after making the most of a first Saturday game for some time with a 5-1 success away to early season strugglers Athersley Recreation.

The convincing victory lifted Wayne Benn’s men up to third place and they are only a point behind leaders Penistone Church with a game in hand.

They now play the table toppers this Saturday in an away game and would overtake them with a victory and go top if Grimsby Borough fail to take three points from their match.

Wells should certainly not lack confidence for the big game after clicking in recent weeks when they have scored 13 goals in their last three matches.

Against Penistone, summer signing Jason Davis was the hero with a hat-trick, but it was last season’s top scorer, Nash Connolly, who gave Hemsworth the start they were after with the opening goal on seven minutes as he side footed home from close range after meeting Steven Jeff’s cross.

Five minutes later it was 2-0 as Davis found Adam Wilson with a good ball and although the latter’s initial shot was saved he was able to net the rebound.

Wells could not add to their tally in the first half although Davis was looking dangerous and managed to get in several efforts and Seon Ripley also went close.

Athersley gave themselves some hope early in the second half when Shane Kelsey’s cross was put away by Lee Garside.

But Hemsworth brushed off the setback as within eight minutes they restored their two-goal advantage with Davis heading home Jeff’s free-kick.

Connolly almost added to the lead when sent through one-on-one with the home keeper only to shoot wide.

He then set up another chance for Matty Hughes at the far post, but he could not direct the ball goalwards.

Frustration was mounting as Davis and Hughes were unable to take further opportunities carved out following good play by Ripley, Luke Hogg, Hughes and Declan Parker.

But with seven minutes to go they finally emphasised their superiority as Davis combined well with Connolly to score from close range.

Man of the match Davis then completed his hat-trick with a looping header and Hemsworth’s 5-1 victory was complete as they followed up 3-2 and 5-2 wins in their previous league games.

Hemsworth, meanwhile, have been drawn at home against Renishaw Rangers in the second round of the Sheffield and Hallamshire Cup with the tie to be played at the Springfield Training MDC stadium next Tuesday.

In the third round of the Toolstation NCE League Cup Hemsworth have been drawn at home to Campion, the date of the tie still to be decided.