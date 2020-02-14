Hemsworth MW play their part in seven-goal thriller but are edged out again

Hemsworth MW were unable to end their six-match run without a win when their scheduled NCE League Cup tie at home to Worsbrough Bridge Athletic was postponed on Tuesday night.

Wells were hoping for a morale-booster following defeat in another close Toolstation NCE Premier Division game last Saturday that saw them drop down the table out of the promotion places, but the heavy winds and rain sweeping the country put paid to that chance.

Hemsworth MW's Rikki Paylor, who had to move back to play in defence.

Worsbrough Bridge are third from bottom in the division below Hemworth so it would have been a good chance for Luke Danville’s men to turn around their fortunes as they looked to go into the quarter-finals of a competition they are certainly capable of winning. An alternative date for the match is now being sought.

Hemsworth went into their latest league game, at Thackley, without several defenders with midfielder Rikki Paylor having to step in to play centre-back alongside regular Harry Viggars.

Losing Viggars to injury in the first half then made matters even more difficult for Wells so it was therefore no surprise that they had defensive problems.

Although they battled to stay in the game they were 3-1 down at half-time and eventually edged out 4-3 for a fourth defeat in their last five Premier Division games.

Wells were chasing the game from the third minute when Daniel Broadbent put the ball in the net for Thackley after the visitors’ defence had failed to clear.

Paylor levelled, but within two minutes the home team were ahead once more when Albert Ibrahimi struck and following the loss of Viggars Thackley netted again with Ibrahimi adding his second goal.

After the break Nash Connolly gave Hemsworth real hope of a fightback as he made it 3-2 within seven minutes of the restart.

It could have gone either way in a nip and tuck second half, but two minutes from time Jack Normanton gave the hosts breathing space as he bagged their fourth goal.

Still, Wells showed fight as Steven Jeff pulled one back within a minute to make it a nervy finish. However, they could not find the net a fourth time.

Thackley held on and manager Danville was still left waiting for his first league win since taking over as manager on a permanent basis.

He was able to call on a new player with attacker Kane Swinburn joining from Athersley Recreation in the week and going straight into the side.

Hemsworth, who were second at the turn of the year, are now down to seventh position ahead of this Saturday’s key game at home to second-placed Penistone Church (kick-off 3pm).

It has been a tough run for the team, but manager Danville does not believe they have been playing poorly.

He said: “We’ve been in a bit of a slump since the turn of the year. We’re not playing badly, we’re just not being clinical enough in both boxes. Conceding poor goals and missing some great chances at the other end.

“I just want my lads to get back to playing with a smile on their faces and doing what they do best, moving the ball and creating chances.”