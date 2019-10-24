Hemsworth MW pegged back but maintain unbeaten run

Hemsworth MW slipped back down to fourth place in the Toolstation NCE Premier after being held to a home 1-1 draw by Garforth Town.

Despite going ahead in the first half-hour through Nash Connolly they were pegged back by the interval and could not find a winner in the second half of a competitive game against opponents who are improving after a change of management in recent weeks.

Wells are unbeaten in their last six league matches, however, winning four of them, and will be confident of extending that run when away to fifth from bottom Barton Town this Saturday.

They are also in action in the Premier next Tuesday, at home to Maltby Main in a key game against opponents who have promotion ambitions themselves.

Hemsworth were left disappointed by last Saturday’s match at the Springfield Training MDC Stadium when they could not kick on after making a bright start.

Sidney Santos sent an early warning shot wide before they went ahead on 23 minutes as Declan Parker’s cross was headed in by Connolly for his fourth goal in his last six matches.

Connolly went close to another one soon after, but Garforth levelled on 38 minutes when Sean Hunter’s cross sailed over keeper Jordan Greaves into the net.

It stayed 1-1 to the break, although Steven Jeff was only denied by a superb save after hitting an equally superb strike from 25 yards out.

In the second half Connolly was found unmarked from a Jeff cross, but headed over. Adam Wilson was unlucky to see his shot clip the bar while Ryan Carroll sent a header straight at the visitors’ keeper.

Garforth remained competitive and the game ended in a stalemate.

Hemsworth added to their squad at the end of last week when they signed winger Red Bates from Liversedge.

He was signed in time to play against Garforth, but was on the bench and came on in the second half to make his debut for the club.

Manager Wayne Benn is looking forward to seeing what Bates can add to the team.

He said: “Red has shown a great desire to come and join us and likes the way we deal with our young players.

“He is a quick and athletic wide player with potential who should fit well with our style of play. I’m sure he will prove to be a very good signing.”