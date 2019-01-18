Hemsworth MW out to bounce back in big tests ahead

Hemsworth MW have to bounce back from a shock defeat as they face a big two weeks that could go a long way to determining their title hopes in the Toolstation NCE League.

Wayne Benn’s men lost 1-0 at bottom half of the table team Liversedge last weekend, but remained in third place ahead of a huge game at home against second-placed Penistone Church this Saturday and an equally huge match the following week when they entertain leaders Yorkshire Amateur.

Manager Benn has vowed his team will bounce back, but was understandably disappointed at the latest result.

He said: “After such a good win and such a good performance last week to get what we got was really frustrating.

“It was never going to be the same game. The pitch was difficult and the wind was really strong, but we lacked a bit of sharpness and lacked a bit of energy. Our passing was poor. The decision making in the final third wasn’t great and we got what we deserved.

“I thought they handled the pitch and the conditions better than us. We had a couple of good chances, but we didn’t work the keeper enough and didn’t get into dangerous areas enough.

“It’s a difficult one to take after we were so good last week.

“With the other results it’s disappointing that if we’d won or drawn – which would probably have been the right result – we’d have made ground. But, that said, there’s a lot football still to be played. We’ve got to pick ourselves up, but we will be better next week I’m sure and we’ve got to beat a good side.”