Hemsworth MW off to winning start but look to improve

Manager Wayne Benn admitted his team will have to improve on their first showing if they are to challenge for promotion, but Hemsworth MW got their season up and running with victory in the opening Toolstation NCE Premier Division game.

Wells beat newly promoted Grimsby Borough 2-1 at The Distant Future Stadium with new signing Rikki Paylor and Dec Parker scoring the goals.

They were forced to defend in the second half to ensure the first three points were in the bank and the manager was relieved to get the first win.

Benn said: “Our performance was average at best.

“A lot of that was down to Grimsby, who looked a good side and played well, but we made life difficult for ourselves. We didn’t pass or retain the ball anywhere near as well as we can and we weren’t aggressive without the ball.

“It’s not an excuse, but we were missing eight players through injury, suspension, holidays and illness and before the game we were worried how that would affect us.

“In the end we were just relieved to get the win.

“It’s important to get off to a good start and I’m delighted that we did, considering the issues we had leading into the game.

“We are disappointed with our performance, but we gratefully accept the three points and move on.”

New boy Paylor put Hemsworth ahead after 33 minutes with a goal on his competitive debut for the club.

They doubled the advantage three minutes into the second half when Parker netted with a well struck shot from 20 yards out.

But it was not plain sailing for the remainder as Josh Venney pulled a goal back for Borough with another well hit strike from outside the box.

The visitors then had a couple of late chances to snatch a point, but were unable to take them.

Hemsworth now move onto the FA Cup this Saturday as they travel to Kendal Town for an extra preliminary round tie that looks a tough prospect.