Hemsworth MW new boys aiming for promotion from NCE League

Hemsworth MW have unveiled experienced midfielder Rikki Paylor as one of a raft of new signings and players who have agreed to stay on at the club for the forthcoming season.

Paylor was the first new signing confirmed after joining Wayne Benn’s Toolstation NCE Premier Division side from Handsworth.

He is set to fill the space left by the departure of Jason Yates, who is emigrating to Australia, and brings plenty of experience, having played at Evo-Stik League level.

Previous clubs have included Ossett Town, Ossett Albion, Barton Town and Bridlington Town and he is aiming for promotion to the Evo-Stik with Wells.

He said: “I’m glad to be here, it’s a good club and I’ve always enjoyed playing against them.

“They play football the right way and it seems a good fit for both parties really. I like to get on the ball and I like to try and play. I like to give 100 per cent and don’t like to miss games or miss training.

“I want to try and win something, which is one of the main reasons why I’ve come. The manager wants promotion, that’s the aim, we want to really challenge for it.”

A second new signing confirmed by Hemsworth is pacy former Stocksbridge Park Steels and Maltby Main forward Ryan Carroll.

He is also targeting promotion and said: “As a club finishing fourth last season I think this team will kick on.

“Hopefully we’ll be able to get that top spot or, if not, just get promotion.

“It feels good to be here. I know the interest in me was very strong and I’m exciting to start – I can’t wait.

“I play up front and can play in the middle of a three, up top with a two or wide of a three. Hopefully I can bring plenty of goals as well.”

Hemsworth, meanwhile, are pleased that 10 of last season’s squad have been confirmed to have committed to the club for the 2019-20 season.

They include last season’s top scorer, Nash Connolly, plus striker Seon Ripley. Others staying on are Adam Wilson, Eddie Cass, Harry Viggars, Steven Jeff, Jordan Greaves, Andy Higgins, Owen Wildblood and Declan Parker.

Winger Richard Collier has moved on after three good seasons with Wells and has now been confirmed as signing for NCE Division One side Nostell MW.

Pre-season training has started at the Distant Future Stadium with the first warm-up game on Saturday at home to Bradford (Park Avenue) AFC (3pm) and a second next Tuesday at home to Nostell MW (7.45pm).