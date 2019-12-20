Hemsworth MW miss chance to go top with goalless draw

Hemsworth MW missed an opportunity to go top of the Toolstation NCE League when they were held to a goalless draw at home to Handsworth on Tuesday night.

A 4-2 victory away to Goole last Saturday lifted Wells into second place, two points behind leaders Penistone Church with a game in hand and gave them the opportunity of giving themselves a great Christmas present.

But their opponents had not read the script and proved resilient as they held on for a point.

Wells welcomed back Adam Knight from the USA and he took his place on the bench, eventually coming on as a second half substitute.

They survived an early chance for the visitors when a header went wide, but had the better chances in the first half with Sam Jones seeing a shot tipped over and going close on two other occasions. Seon Ripley’s header was also saved.

Handsworth came within inches of breaking the deadlock when hitting the post in the second half. They gave as good as they got now and the only chance for the hosts saw Harry Viggars head off target.

Hemsworth showed their ability and battling skills in their 4-2 success at Goole.

After opening up a 2-0 lead inside 13 minutes they found themselves pegged back by two goals either side of half-time, but came again to clinch victory with further efforts in the last half-hour.

They made a dream start with Sam Jones on target in the fifth minute to mark his first start since a long term injury in great style.

They were all over Goole in the opening stages and doubled the lead when Nash Connolly did well down the right and Steven Jeff got on the end of his cross to score.

The hosts worked their way into the contest and hit the bar with a well struck free-kick. Eddie Cass then had to clear off the line for Wells.

Goole pulled a goal back just before half-time when a breakaway led to Terry Barwick sliding the ball past keeper Jordan Greaves.

Within five minutes of the start of the second half they had scored again, Reagan Waud allowed a tap-in.

Hemsworth got their game back together, however, and were back in front in the 63rd minute when Rikki Paylor headed home a Jeff corner.

Brice Tiani went close to extending the lead, but Connolly sealed the win after good work by Ryan Carroll and Cass.

Hemsworth are at home this Saturday when they face Albion Sports, who are in 14th place.