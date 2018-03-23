Hemsworth MW march into last eight of NCE League Cup

Hemsworth MW won through to the last eight of the NCE League Cup with an impressive display in an away tie at Yorkshire Amateur on Tuesday night.

A 4-1 success saw Wayne Benn’s men bounce back from three straight defeats for their first win since January and they achieved it in good style.

Although they were up against opponents from the division below Amateur are enjoying a good season and recruited strongly last summer so were expected to be a big threat in the fourth round tie, particularly with some big goal scorers in their team.

They started well and were one up when benefiting from a generous decision when no offside flag came up, allowing the prolific scorer Ash Flynn to add to his season’s tally and score the opening goal.

But Wells hit back well and turned the game round to lead 2-1 at the interval after goals from Nash Connolly and Bradley Dockerty.

Hemsworth continued in control in the second half, although three missed chances allowed the hosts to stay in the contest before Richard Collier found the back of the net just after the hour mark to make it 3-1.

Any hopes the Ammers had of hitting back were finally extinguished in the 75th minute when the home keeper could only help a dangerous corner into his own net.

The victory saw Wells become only the second side to reach the quarter-finals with their hopes of silverware very much alive on this display.

Hemsworth return to league action away to Penistone Church in the Premier Division this Saturday and they are at home to Staveley MW next Tuesday evening.

Their Premier match against Rainworth MW that was postponed last Saturday will now be played on Tuesday, April 3 with a 7.45pm kick-off.