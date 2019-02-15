Hemsworth MW manager praises his ‘professional’ players

Hemsworth MW manager Wayne Benn praised his players for producing a “professional” performance as they overcame tough windy conditions as well as opponents Barton Town to bring three points home in the Toolstation NCE Premier Division.

Benn was also happy with a second successive clean sheet as his team won 2-0 to close to within three points of second-placed Yorkshire Amateur.

He said: “It was a tough pitch and tough conditions with the wind swirling. But I thought it was a thoroughly professional performance.

“We were nowhere near our best with the ball, but the work rate was there and the two goals we scored were both well taken.

“It’s not an easy place to come to, Barton are a decent side, and I’m delighted with the win and the way we’ve ground it out. We move onto next week.”

The win kept Hemsworth in third place with a chasing pack snapping at their heels and Benn does not want any let-up.

He added: “We just want to keep the run going, keep winning games of football and we want the confidence and the momentum to build. We want to try and keep clawing points back on those in and around us and keep on the heels of (leaders) Penistone.

“We’ve got to work hard, knuckle down and kick on next Saturday.”