Hemsworth MW manager pleased to put smiles back on faces

Hemsworth MW manager Wayne Benn was delighted with his side as they showed their title credentials with a 4-1 humbling of Toolstation NCE Premier Division leaders Yorkshire Amateur.

Wells moved to within six points of Amateur – and have a game in hand as well – after they put the disappointment of their last-gasp defeat to another of their title contenders, Penistone Church, from a week earlier firmly behind them.

Hemsworth now face another of the contenders in fourth-placed Worksop Town this Saturday – at home again –and boss Benn will be pleased if they can repeat the level of performance from last weekend’s match.

He said: “It’s been a tough week and I asked the lads to go out and put smiles on faces really. That was our job. Take responsibility for last week, show our good side and I think we’ve done that. We’ve been magnificent.

“It’s why this team frustrates the life out of me and most of the supporters as well because to be as good as we’ve been this week and to have such a poor performance second half last week, it’s day and night.

“They are so talented and we’ve beaten one of the best footballing sides in the division comfortably. It was an outstanding performance and I’m really pleased for the players. I’m even more pleased for the supporters and we’ll kick on – tough game again next week against Worksop. They are a big strong side, who will ask questions of us, but if we pass and play and work as hard as we did against Amateur we are more than capable of winning that game as well.”