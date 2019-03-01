Hemsworth MW manager looking forward to home run

After making it five wins in a row with a 1-0 success at Thackley, title contenders Hemsworth MW now head for six straight home games as they fight on two fronts in the Toolstation NCE League.

Wells remain in third in the Premier Division and are also through to the League Cup quarter-finals with their season heading for an exiting climax.

The first of the home run of matches sees Hemsworth entertain Garforth Town this Saturday and manager Wayne Benn says there is no room for any complacency.

He said: “They’re all tough games. Everybody’s playing for different reasons.

“We can’t believe that because we’ve got this six home games on the spin that the hard work’s done – far from it. We’ve got to keep applying ourselves and keep working hard. Hopefully our pitch helps us a little bit and we can try and keep this good run that we’re on.

“I’m delighted with the boys. I don’t think we’re playing anywhere as near as we can, but we’re getting the job done and getting the points in the bag.

“We’ll approach the Garforth game in the same manner. It’s a game we want to win and we’ll have to work hard to do that.”

On the Thackley match, Benn added: “It was an awful game of football, but it’s that time of the season where performances are secondary to the result. Credit to Thackley, they really worked hard and asked questions of us.

“Jordan (Greaves, goalkeeper) did not had a lot to do, but then neither has their keeper.”