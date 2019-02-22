Hemsworth MW manager Benn happy to chip away at leaders

Hemsworth MW moved two points closer to the top of the Toolstation NCE Premier Division when they won at Harrogate Railway Athletic while leaders Penistone Church were held to a draw in their game at Bridlington Town.

Wells still remain in third place, six points behind the table toppers, but manager Wayne Benn is pleased to see his team chipping away at the gap ahead of them, which was created when Penistone won at Hemsworth with a last-gasp goal.

He said: “We’ve crept a bit closer and that’s all we can do. Keep chipping away and reduce the points to the team at the top.

“We go to Thackley next week looking to win again and keep the pressure on the couple of teams above us. That won’t be easy as they’ve had a great win (last Saturday), but we are in good form and good heart and that will be the aim.”

On the game against a Harrogate side lying second from bottom, Benn added: “I’m very happy to have won, which, as I said before the game, was crucial with other teams around us playing each other.

“Credit to Harrogate, they started really brightly and caused us a bit of concern by scoring first.

“But we were quickly back level and I felt it was a matter of time before more goals would follow.

“Harrogate continued to work hard all game – you would expect that as they need points and I wish Craig (Ogilvie) and his team the best of luck for the rest of the season.”