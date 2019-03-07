Hemsworth MW maintain winning run in league and cup

Hemsworth MW are within one game of the NCE League Cup final after beating Handsworth Parramore 2-1 on Tuesday night.

First half goals from Nash Connolly and Adam Knight put Wells in charge of the quarter-final, but they had a nervy finish after a late Handsworth goal.

Wells set a fast tempo and Jason Yates went closest with a free-kick before Connolly ran onto a ball over the top to score.

Connolly turned provider for Knight to make it 2-0 and Handsworth’s frustration saw their manager sent-off.

Ellis Moore kept the tie alive with an 88th minute goal for the visitors, but Wells saw out the remainder to go through.

Hemsworth are without a game this Saturday, but are still in the thick of the NCE Premier title race with their 3-2 win over Garforth Town making it five Premier Division wins on the trot.

Manager Benn was unhappy with the way his team made hard work of the latest win, however, after leading 3-0.

He said: “There was a lack of discipline with players doing what they wanted to instead of what’s needed. We’ve made what should have been a comfortable win into hard work.

“If we do that in some of the games we’ve got coming up we’re not going to be good enough.

“I’m delighted it’s another win on the board and delighted to still be in the mix, but we’ve got to play better than that.

“I thought we played well probably for only 25 minutes. We just had a collapse in the last 20 minutes and made hard work of things.”

Benn’s men looked to be heading for a straight forward win when three up midway through the second half, but their visitors struck twice in the last seven minutes to make it a nervy finish for a Hemsworth team down to 10 men at that stage.

It took Wells 21 minutes to create their first clear chance and they went in front when Bradley Dockerty was brought down in the area and Nash Connolly stepped up to put the resulting penalty home.

Dockerty came close with a strike from distance that went inches wide, but it remained 1-0 to half-time.

Hemsworth made a flying start to the second half as Adam Knight cut inside to unleash superb shot into the top corner of the net.

Garforth hit the woodwork from a corner before Connolly was in the action at both ends, sending a shot over then clearing off the line as another corner threatened the hosts.

Andy Higgins made it 3-0 with a powerful header from Knight’s cross. But when Jason Yates was sent-off 11 minutes from time it gave Town their chance. Jordan Greaves made a good save, but was then beaten twice as Daniel Williams and Mark Simpson netted.

Simpson then came close to an injury-time leveller with an effort that went just wide. Wells held on and stay six points behind leaders Penistone Church with a game in hand.