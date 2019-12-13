Hemsworth MW lose to rivals as wait for new manager is extended

Hemsworth MW’s promotion hopes suffered a setback when they were edged out by one of their rivals in a close game in the Toolstation NCE Premier Division.

At home to Bridlington Town in their second game since manager Wayne Benn left, they fought hard, but a single goal in the sixth minute proved the difference between the teams in a 1-0 result.

Seon Ripley tries to bring the ball down for Hemsworth MW against Bridlington Town. Picture: Paul Butterfield

The defeat saw Wells slip down two places to fourth. They are still only five points behind leaders Penistone Church with two games in hand and remain two points ahead of Bridlington, but the seasiders have played two games fewer.

Hemsworth had Sam Jones back on the bench after a lengthy injury absence while Seon Ripley was back in to lead the line and after recent eye catching displays Sidney Santos earned a place on the wing.

They made a poor start, however, with the visitors going in front from their first attack as Chris Adams was left unmarked to head home what was to prove the only goal.

Only a good save by Jordan Greaves prevented Brid from scoring again soon after. But the hosts came into the game with Rikki Paylor having an effort kept out on the line and big shouts for a penalty falling on deaf ears after Ripley appeared to be pushed.

It was Brid’s turn to be denied a penalty after a possible handball and they had a player sin-binned for his protests.

Adam Wilson and Nash Connolly both went close, but Wells could not make the most of their extra man before the break.

The second half suffered from too many stoppages and failed to flow with a shot by Steven Jeff that was deflected over being the closest they came to an equaliser.

Hemsworth will be looking to bounce back this Saturday when away to Goole, who are down in 12th place. They are also in action in another league game next Tuesday at home to 14th placed Handsworth.

The club, meanwhile, have announced that they will be taking further time in their search for a new manager following the departure of Benn to Ossett United last month.

Steven Jeff and Luke Danville, who have taken over managerial duties on a temporary basis, look likely now to stay in charge of the team until the New Year.

A statement released to supporters by the club last Thursday said: “Due to the number of applications we have received and a few internal processes taking longer than expected, we are extending the applications for first team manager to Sunday, December 15, 2019.

“Applications will be reviewed within two weeks of this date and we hope the permanent manager of Hemsworth Miners Welfare FC will be announced for the start of 2020.

“Thank you for your co-operation and patience.”