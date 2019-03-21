Hemsworth MW lose out in big clash with leaders Worksop

After a week without a game and a postponed match last Saturday, Hemsworth MW were back into action on Tuesday night with a huge game at home to in-form Worksop Town.

Wayne Benn’s men went into the game nine points behind Toolstation NCE Premier Division leaders Worksop and something had to give with Wells having won seven games in succession in all competitions and their opponents unbeaten since Christmas and on a run of 10 straight league victories.

But it was the table toppers who kept their run going as they took home the points with a 2-1 victory in a close contest.

In front of a big crowd Worksop took the lead on 12 minutes when Matthew Reay headed home from a corner.

The visitors’ goalkeeper was called into action to save a long range Sam Jones strike from a corner and a Nash Connolly header, but it remained 1-0 to the break.

Both sides went close early in the second half with Steve McDonnell just off target for Town and Jones sending his effort wide for the hosts.

But Worksop came up with a second goal just after the hour mark when awarded a penalty that was put away by Matthew Sykes.

Hemsworth were not done, however, as their response was swift with Seon Ripley pulling a goal back within four minutes, turning in a cross by Bradley Dockerty.

They gave it a go in the remainder of the match, but the visitors were able to hold on to set a new club record for successive wins.

Hemsworth will now be looking to bounce back when they are at home again this Saturday, hosting Eccleshill United.