Hemsworth MW looking for a new chairman

Northern Counties East League Premier Division title challengers Hemsworth MW are looking for a new chairman or investor following the resignation of Richard Norman.

Norman resigned his position with immediate effect for personal reasons with Wells in third place, eight points behind leaders Penistone Church, and looking set for their highest-ever finish to a season.

Manager Wayne Benn is disappointed by the departure of his chairman, which he said came out of the blue, and he admitted he had asked him to reconsider his decision without any joy.

He said: “We have to respect the decision Richard has made and I know it’s a decision he won’t have taken lightly.

“He has worked tirelessly behind the scenes for the last two-and-a-half years, along with the other trustees, to create a school for disadvantaged and disenfranchised children and has helped to secure funding for our clubhouse extension, which is almost complete, as well as helping me immensely on the playing side.

“I personally want to thank Richard for all his hard work and put on record that it has been great working alongside him.”

Benn chaired a meeting involving the club’s committee and supporters, which was open for anyone to attend and it was stated that it would be business as usual on and off the pitch while the search for a new chairman was ongoing.

The meeting was largely positive at which the achievements of the club in recent years were identified.

They include creating a legacy community programme, which is set to deliver long term goals and benefits to the area, embedding Welfare further into the local community.

The club is collaborating with junior sports clubs, charities, schools and businesses, while developing facilities at the Fitz-william Stadium for the benefit of future generations.

They are also on with plans to further develop their junior and ladies football sections.

Wells aim to help young disadvantaged people gain real career opportunities, delivering this through a mentoring and coaching programme. At the meeting it was stated that the school currently has 10 pupils from the Hemsworth’s secondary school who have reacted positively to their change in learning environment and are enjoying their studies.

With the building extension coming along strongly, the community programme will double its intake upon its completion, enabling 20 disadvantaged pupils to continue their education locally in a safe and friendly environment.

Despite the disappointment of losing such an influential man at the helm, the overwhelming point to come out of last week’s meeting was the unity that still exists at the club.

The running of the football side of things will continue as normal with excellent volunteers already in place who manage the club. A few more volunteers were recruited on the night to help out with maintaining the facilities, as well as ensuring the home fixtures still offer the usual excellent service and warm welcome.

Later this year Hemsworth will proudly play host to Women’s Football League fixtures with Wakefield Trinity Ladies set to play home games at the ground. It is also planned to bring rugby league under the umbrella.

Hemsworth MW remain a progressive football club and an attractive proposition for anyone who may be interested in the chairman role.

With some of the best facilities in the league, which are being improved upon further, a team competing at the top end of the division, a loyal group of supporters and a hard working team of committee and volunteers it is a club on the rise with plenty of potential.

Wells are now looking for any individual or group of people to come in and continue the work that Richard Norman and others started. Anyone interested is asked to please get in touch with the club.

Hemsworth, meanwhile, had their scheduled home league game against Worksop Town postponed last Saturday. The game has now been rescheduled for Tuesday, March 19 with a 7.45pm kick-off.

This Saturday they hope for a return to action away to Barton Town while they are also down to play first division Ollerton Town at home in a fourth round NCE League Cup tie next Tuesday (7.45pm).

Nash Connolly has been voted Hemsworth’s player of the month for January.