Hemsworth MW lick their wounds after first defeats

Hemsworth MW’s run in the Emirates FA Cup came to an end when they lost a close preliminary round tie at Sunderland RCA.

A single goal by Stephen Callan 10 minutes into the second half was enough to knock Wells out of the competition.

Wayne Benn’s men produced a battling display against opponents from the traditionally strong Northern League, but were unable to put the ball in the back of the net.

Playing down a slope in the opening half, Seon Ripley showed early promise down the left only for good defending to prevent his cross leading to a chance.

Sunderland’s Ryan Leonard had the first real chance as he rounded keeper Jordan Greaves only to send his shot across the face of goal from an acute angle.

Hemsworth came into the game as Seon Ripley saw his shot saved by home keeper Robert Dean.

At the other end Harry Viggars blocked as shot by Leonard and Wells defended stubbornly when put under pressure for a spell.

Greaves saved comfortably from Nathan O’Neill’s header and a shot from Callen.

Dean was called into action in the 35th minute when Greaves found Steven Jeff on the left and the full-back sent in a wicked curling cross, which had the RCA keeper scrambling back to make the save.

John Parker went close for the hosts, but it remained goalless to half-time.

Hemsworth started the second period strongly as Eddie Cass and Ryan Carroll combined to set up Ripley, but the latter’s shot went wide.

Sunderland took the lead, however, when Leonard’s cross was headed home by Callen.

Callen shot over as RCA looked for another goal, but Rikki Paylor went close for Wells with a 25-yard effort that went just over.

Hemsworth threw men forward in an attempt to get something out of the game and substitute Matty Hughes produced a great shot that was well saved.

Hughes then sent a low shot in that flew narrowly wide of the post.

RCA went close in injury time when Davis clipped the ball past Greaves, but Viggars did well to get back and clear off the line.

The final whistle went soon after with Hemsworth disappointed to leave empty handed.

They were also beaten in midweek when their unbeaten start to the season in the Toolstation NCE Premier came to an end with a 3-0 defeat at Albion Sports.

All the goals came in the first half with Marcel Chigumira scoring in the ninth and 45th minutes and Alhassane Keita netting on 32.

Wells improved in the second half, but could not force their way back into the game with Ryan Carroll and Adam Wilson going closest to pulling a goal back.

Hemsworth now have a week off with their next game not until Saturday, September 7 when they welcome AFC Mansfield – who also have six points from three league games.