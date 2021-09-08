Hemsworth MW let lead slip to lose to unbeaten leaders

Football: Hemsworth MW report.

After heavy defeats in their previous two games it was hardly ideal for Hemsworth MW to return to action after a weekend off on Tuesday night against unbeaten early season Toolstation NCE League Premier pacesetters Grimsby Borough.

They did manage to produce an improved display and gave their opponents a stiff test, but were still left searching for a first win of the season after going down 4-3.

It looked like being so much better as Wells came from behind to lead 3-1 at half-time following goals from Tom Cadzow and Connor Brunt (two).

But Grimsby, whose first half goal had come from Lewis Collins, stormed back to score three unanswered goals after the break and leave their hosts shattered.

Reece York began their fightback with a goal just after the hour mark, Collins netted again three minutes later and Thomas Hipwell came up with a 79th minute winner

Hemsworth are in FA Vase action this Saturday, away to NCE Division One side Selby Town in a first qualifying round tie. They are back in the league next Tuesday, at home to Goole AFC (7.45pm).