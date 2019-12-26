Hemsworth MW left frustrated by another stalemate

For the second time in four days Hemsworth MW missed an opportunity to go to the top of the Toolstation NCE Premier Division when held to a goalless draw by opponents in the bottom half of the table.

After their midweek stalemate against Handsworth it was a similar story of frustration for Wells as they were unable to break the deadlock in a home game against 14th-placed Albion Sports last Saturday.

Injured: Nash Connolly.

With leaders Penistone Church also having to settle for a point from their match against Liversedge it meant Hemsworth would have gone clear at the top with a victory.

But they missed a golden opportunity when unable to put away a penalty that would given them all three points against Albion and so go into Christmas a point off the top.

Albion had the first chance in the game, but were denied by a fine save from Jordan Greaves as he got down well at his near post to keep out a fifth minute shot.

Hemsworth settled to their task and after several near things from crosses Steven Jeff saw his well struck shot equally well saved. From the resulting corner Ryan Carroll had an effort blocked on the line and Nash Connolly’s shot was saved.

Rikki Paylor sent a header wide then Carroll was denied by a well timed block.

Connolly was next to go close, hitting the sidenetting, before he had to come off injured.

The best chance to break the deadlock arrived in the first minute of the second half when Carroll was pushed inside the area, but Declan Parker’s spot kick was saved.

Wells continued to have the better of the play, but frustration was mounting after another near thing as Carroll’s shot was saved.

Carroll got in another strong shot, but was wide of the mark and for all their pressure and domination of possession Hemsworth were unable to find the back of the net.

Hemsworth will be hoping for better luck as they play their third successive home match when they entertain ninth-placed Silsden this Saturday (3pm).