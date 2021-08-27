Hemsworth MW joint manager quits - but ‘old boy’ returns to boost playing options

Seon Ripley in action in his previous spell with Hemsworth MW.

Explaining his departure, Potter said: “I stepped away as joint manager as my missus is due to give birth soon and I’ve a minor operation coming up.

“This became the time where I had to put my family first but it was still a very difficult decision.

“The club has great volunteers which has kept the club going through the summer and I wish them all the best.”

Potter became joint manager with Luke Danville in the summer of 2020 and Danville will continue in his role, alongside Rob Tonks for the time being.

A club statement read: “We’d like to thank him for his efforts whilst HMWFC manager and wish him all the best for the future.”

Hemsworth are still looking for their first win of the season after they were well beaten at Staveley MW in the NCE Premier Division.

Although Kane Swinburn netted a first half goal Wells found themselves three down in the first 20 minutes and went on to lose 5-1.

After conceding 13 goals in their last three matches a defensive tightening is the priority when they travel to play Silsden this Saturday.

They are back at home when up against early season pacesetters Grimsby Borough next Tuesday.