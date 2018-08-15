Hemsworth MW in FA Cup replay action after new boy Santos earns draw

Hemsworth MW and Runcorn Town have to do it all again tonight in a replay after drawing their Emirates FA Cup extra preliminary round tie 1-1 at the Yorkshire NuBuilds Stadium.

Hemsworth started well with a cross from Sam Leach having to be saved by keeper Adam Reid at the feet of Seon Ripley. Rich Collier fired in another dangerous cross that was cleared and Wells new boy Stefan Holt saw a shot blocked.

Runcorn survived the early pressure and only a timely interception by Harry Viggars denied Simon Thelwell the chance to run clear on goal. The visitors took the lead on 23 minutes when keeper Danny Rusling did well to block Steve Lewis’s initial effort, but the ball rebounded back to the striker who scored from the edge of the area.

Hemsworth did not lose confidence as they created chances with Holt heading over and Collier’s shot being well saved.

Rusling did well at the other end, keeping out Shaun Weaver’s powerful shot.

It stayed 1-0 to half-time although Brad Dockerty and Collier had efforts saved.

Runcorn had an early chance after the break as Thelwell headed over then Rusling saved a 25-yard volley from Paul McManus. Hemsworth remained dangerous with Reid out to save at the feet of Dockerty following a good run by the winger.

Thelwell saw a shot just clear the crossbar before the hosts came up with an equaliser in the 66th minute when substitute Sidney Santos produced a great finish for his first goal for the club after combining with fellow sub Jed Rashid.

The lively Santos came close to winning it for Wells as he struck the top of the crossbar with a shot from the edge of the area. Runcorn also went close through Lewis, but the tie ended all square.

Hemsworth are back to the Toolstation NCE Premier Division this Saturday when away to Handsworth Parramore. They also travel to play Staveley MW next Wednesday.

Hemsworth MW players celebrate Sidney Santos's goal against Runcorn Town. Picture: Allan McKenzie

Brad Dockerty gets a shot for Hemsworth MW. Picture: Allan McKenzie