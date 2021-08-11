Hemsworth MW have to settle for point after Davis strikes

Draw: Hemsworth MW

In their first home game of the new campaign Wells entertained Barton Town and had to eventually settle for a point with a 1-1 draw to add to their opening draw at Bottesford Town.

Hemsworth started well, but it took them until 39 minutes to break the deadlock as Jason Davis fired home after getting on the end of Kane Swinburn’s crossfield ball.

It was nip and tuck after the break before Barton levelled on 69 minutes and it stayed 1-1 to the finish with Wilson having the best chance to win it for Wells with an effort that was well saved.

Hemsworth made a disappointing exit at the first hurdle when they suffered an extra preliminary round defeat to Redcar Athletic in the FA Cup last Saturday.

They were in the contest up to the last 20 minutes, but went down 4-1 in an away tie.

Wells made the worst possible start when behind from the second minute, Jordan Rigis putting away a penalty.

They recovered their composure quickly, however, and were level on 12 minutes with Declan Dawson netting.

But the hosts regained the lead through Isaac Walker and led 2-1 at the break.

That was how it stayed until the 70th minute when Walker struck again and Owen Clarkson rounded off a disappointing day for the West Yorkshire outfit with Redcar’s fourth goal late on.