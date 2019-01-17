Hemsworth MW fail to fire in surprise defeat

After hammering in eight goals the previous week Hemsworth MW could not manage to find the back of the net once as they went down to a surprise defeat at Liversedge in the Toolstation NCE Premier Division.

On the back of their outstanding display at Athersley Recreation and three straight wins Wells were favourites to enhance their promotion claims against opponents in the bottom six, but were left frustrated in losing 1-0.

They fielded a strong side with Richard Collier and Stephen Wakefield back in the starting line-up and Jason Yates and Declan Parker on the bench alongside new signing Adam Knight.

But it was a case of after the Lord Mayor’s show as Wells could not get their game going in a scrappy first half in which the windy conditions and a difficult pitch seemed to knock them off course, not allowing them to play their usual fast passing style.

Ripley headed one effort straight at the home keeper while Adam Wilson, Nash Connolly and Wakefield hit shots wide in a goalless 45 minutes.

In the second half Collier saw an effort blocked and Harry Viggars headed a decent chance wide from a Yates cross.

But the game remained level until Liversedge broke the deadlock seven minutes from time. A goalmouth scramble led to Kevy Tarangadzo forcing the ball over the line for what was to prove the game’s only goal.

Hemsworth were unable to come back in the little time available and their winning start to 2019 had ended.

Despite the defeat they remained in third place, six points behind leaders Yorkshire Amateur after they were also beaten, 2-1 at Eccleshill United.

This Saturday Hemsworth face a key game at home to Penistone Church, who are in second spot, five points above them from the same number of games and with a better goal difference.