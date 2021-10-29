Hemsworth MW fade after taking lead against promotion chasers

Hemsworth MW report

After going in at half-time level at 1-1 away to promotion-chasing Maltby Main, it all went wrong for Wells as they went on to suffer a 4-1 loss.

The result dropped them to the bottom of the Premier with Athersley Recreation claiming only their second win of the season as they beat Knaresborough Town 2-1.

Wells looked on course to get something for their efforts against a Maltby side sixth from the top.

A good start saw an early sight at goal for the visitors as Jason Davis brought a save from keeper Hugo Warhurst.

Maltby then went close for the first time before the match was halted for a spell after a supporter was taken ill.

When the football restarted it needed some good defending to keep the hosts out twice, but Hemsworth showed they carried a threat as Davis’s well struck free-kick was well saved.

And it was Wells who broke the deadlock when Sam Tingle produced a good finish after being set up by Davis.

The lead was only to last six minutes, however, as Jamie Austin turned well to fire home.

After an even start to the second half it was Maltby who took charge as Austin grabbed his second on the hour then Jonathan Williams put away a penalty. Any hopes of a comeback were extinguished when Reagan Waud made it 4-1.

Hemsworth were back in action in a second round Sheffield & Hallamshire Senior Cup tie on Tuesday and went out of the competition as they lost 2-1 at Emley AFC.

Joe Jagger’s goal four minutes from time sealed Emley’s win after Jason Davis had cancelled out Charlie Smith’s first half opener for the hosts.