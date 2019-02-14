Hemsworth MW enjoy success in league and cup

Without ever quite hitting the heights they are capable of Hemsworth MW brought back all the points from their visit to Barton Town in the Toolstation NCE Premier Division.

A 2-0 success courtesy of two Nash Connolly goals made it back to back league victories as they kept the pressure on the top two in the division.

Wells struggled a little early on with Barton missing an early chance, but gradually they got going and Bradley Dockerty was through one-on-one only to be unable to finish off the opportunity.

Richard Collier went close and Seon Ripley was unable to finish while a couple of dangerous crosses into the area could not be turned in.

Gareth Barlow fired over from close range for the hosts before Hemsworth finally broke the deadlock. Jason Yates provided the assist with a fine pass and Connolly finished calmly to make it 1-0 at half-time.

Jordan Greaves preserved the lead with a good save early in the second period and Wells struggled to create much for a spell.

In the last 25 minutes they got their game going again with substitute Adam Knight shooting wide.

Barton remained dangerous from set pieces and from one of their corners Steven Jeff had to head off the line.

But Hemsworth doubled their lead 10 minutes time as Knight’s through ball gave Connolly a chance and he beat the keeper with a clever chip. They then saw out the remainder well to finish with a clean sheet and a valuable three points that keeps them on the heels of second-placed Yorkshire Amateur, who are only three ahead of them now.

They remain eight points behind leaders Penistone Church, 8-0 winners against Harrogate Railway Athletic, who Wells are away to this Saturday.

Hemsworth were in League Cup action at home to Ollerton Town on Tuesday night in a fourth round tie and went through 5-2.

Jason Yates set them on the way with a second minute goal and Adam Knight soon made it two.

With Richard Collier on target it was 3-0 at the break and further goals followed in the second half from Knight and Seon Ripley.