Hemsworth MW end year in second place after come from behind victory

Hemsworth MW were back to winning ways against Silsden to end the year in a challenging second place in the Toolstation NCE Premier.

After two frustrating goalless draws in home games Wells found their shooting boots to run out 3-2 winners.

Hemsworth MW in action this season.

It meant they ended 2019 in second position, just one point behind leaders Penistone Church from the same number of matches.

They are four points clear of third-placed Staveley MW, although the latter have five games in hand and stand as favourites to win the championship if they can maintain their momentum with a big backlog of fixtures.

Grimsby Borough, in fourth, are seven points behind Wells from two fewer matches while Liversedge, Yorkshire Amateur and Bridlington Town also have the games in hand to play a major hand in who eventually takes the promotion places.

After three successive home games Hemsworth begin 2020 with an away match as they travel to play 16th-placed Eccleshill United this Saturday (3pm).

In last weekend’s game against Silsden, Wells left some of the frustration of their previous two matches behind them as they took just eight minutes to open the scoring.

Harry Viggars ended the three hour run without a goal for the team as he met a corner and after his initial header hit the post he was on hand to net from the rebound.

The hosts came close to quickly adding to their lead as the ball fell to Ryan Carroll in the box and his shot was well saved.

Jordan Greaves was forced to make his first save at the other end, but after another effort was off target Silsden were able to equalise on the stroke of half-time after a controversially awarded corner led to a goal from centre-back Joshua Brown.

More controversy followed after the break with Brown netting again, although appearing to put the ball in with his hand.

But Hemsworth hit back within three minutes, Viggars heading home Steven Jeff’s corner.

And they came up with a winner in the 76th minute as Carroll tapped home after good work by Brice Tiani.