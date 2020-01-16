Hemsworth MW edged out by rivals in Danville’s first game as manager

New Hemsworth MW manager Luke Danville made a disappointing start as the sole man in charge as his team were edged out by Toolstation NCE League title rivals Staveley MW.

Just 24 hours after Danville was confirmed as the man in charge he was part of a Wells team that went down 1-0 in a second versus third clash.

Hemsworth MW's Steven Jeff shows his disappointment in the defeat to Staveley MW. Picture: Allan McKenzie

Danville, who joined Hemsworth in January, 2016 from Pontefract Collieries after helping them to promotion in the NCE League, remains a player as well as taking up the management reins and lined up at centre-back against Staveley.

But he could not be the direct influence he wanted to be as Hemsworth were left chasing the game after finding themselves a goal down from the eighth minute as a free-kick deflected into the net off the unfortunate Eddie Cass.

Staveley have only lost two league games all season and showed why in the remainder of the match with a combative display.

They caused problems with their set pieces with one of them having to be cleared off the line by Cass.

Wells’ hopes were hit when they lost midfielder Declan Parker to a nasty looking leg injury in the first 20 minutes.

He had to leave the field and went to hospital where tests have revealed it is not as bad as feared, although he will be out of action for two weeks to a month.

A good move led to Matty Hughes getting a shot in for Hemsworth, but they were unable to create much in the first half.

Danville came off at half-time and watched on from the touchline as his team improved after the break, but Sam Jones and Rikki Paylor had efforts blocked and Ryan Carroll’s header was saved.

Jordan Greaves made a good save to keep Wells in it and the hosts came within inches of an equaliser as Jones’ curling free-kick hit the post. But Staveley held on and moved to within two points of second-placed Hemsworth.

Danville’s first move as manager, meanwhile, was to make defender Eddie Cass the new captain.

He has also made his first signing with forward Layton Swaine joining from higher league Belper Town.

Swaine is a young, quick and direct forward and he could make his debut in this Saturday’s game away to third from bottom AFC Mansfield.

Two players have left the club in the last week with attacking midfielder Red Bates joining Athersley Recreation and midfielder Brice Tiani rejoining Hemsworth’s promotion rivals, Yorkshire Amateur.

The club thanked Red and Brice for their for Hemsworth and wished them all the best for the future.