Hemsworth MW drop down table after letting lead slip

Hemsworth MW dropped out of the top five for the first time in many weeks as they let an early lead slip to lose 2-1 at home to Maltby Main in the Toolstation NCE Premier.

A goal in each half gave Maltby a victory that saw them go above Wells into fourth place.

But it was the home team who started the better and after a couple of half chances came to nothing they went ahead on 17 minutes when Nash Connolly came up with his 24th goal of the season, heading home Steven Jeff’s cross.

Several more opportunities went begging with Jason Yates, Adam Wilson, Bradley Dockerty and Harry Viggars all off target with efforts after promising attacks.

The Maltby keeper made a good save to deny Adam Wilson and when he was unable to fully clear a free-kick the follow-up was fired over by Seon Ripley.

Maltby rode their luck and were level six minutes before half-time as Joe Lumley netted.

The visitors were better after the break and went in front 13 minutes in when Bradley Morton headed home from a corner.

Connolly had a chance to hit back for Wells after being set up by Ripley, but his effort was comfortably saved.

The hosts huffed and puffed for the remainder, but were unable to hit back and were left to rue their first half misses.

Hemsworth are at home again this Saturday when they take on third from bottom Hall Road Rangers. They are also in action next Tuesday away to Yorkshire Amateur.