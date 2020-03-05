Hemsworth MW delight at first wins of 2020

Hemsworth MW manager Luke Danville was finally able to celebrate victory as his team ended their 2020 win drought with a battling display and a 2-1 success at home to Barton Town in the Toolstation NCE Premier.

Since being appointed on a permanent basis Danville had seen his charges play well at times, but without luck in a run of seven matches without a victory dating back to the end of 2019. Wells looked in danger of another loss when they found themselves trailing to Barton last Saturday, but the winning feeling returned as they turned it round with goals from Jason Davies and Nash Connolly.

Nash Connolly, on target in Hemsworth MW's wins.

While many of the other games in the area were postponed Hemsworth’s pitch passed a mid morning inspection and the fantastic work of the groundstaff was rewarded with the performance

Danville made four changes to the side that were well beaten at Maltby Main the previous week, bringing Adam Wilson, Eddie Cass, Declan Parker and Davies back into the starting 11. They were grateful to goalkeeper Jordan Greaves, however, early on as he saved a shot from close range and came out on top in a one-on-one with a forward.

Wells settled to create chances of their own with Luke Hogg shooting over and recent signing from Athersley Recreation Kane Swinburn going clean through only to shoot straight at the visiting keeper.

Rikki Paylor sent a volley wide while Greaves did well to tip a Barton shot round the post as the first half ended goalless.

The home team had the first chance after the break with Connolly doing well to make space only to shoot inches wide. But it was Barton who took the lead on 56 minutes when Daniel North netted from close range.

It could have been the signal for a collapse for Hemsworth with their confidence fragile, but they fought back to be level within six minutes as Davies latched onto a long ball downfield by Greaves to make it 1-1.

They went looking for a winner with Hogg missing a chance following good work by Connolly and sub Sam Jones before MOM Connolly did come up with Wells’ second goal, tapping in from Swinburn’s cross.

Hemsworth held on for the remainder for a big three points that took them back up to sixth in the table and they will be looking for more success at Garforth Town on Friday night.

Hemsworth MW recovered from the early shock of going behind to record their second win in a few days as they beat Worsbrough Bridge Athletic 4-1 to go through to the last eight of the NCE League Cup.

After ending their seven-match run without a win last Saturday Luke Danville’s men followed up with a more emphatic success when they came up against opponents from Division One on Tuesday night.

They made a bright start and could have been three up inside the first eight minutes, but Kane Swinburn saw two efforts saved by the visitors’ keeper and Luke Hogg hit a shot well over.

From Athletic’s first attack they stunned the home fans as they won a corner and from it Matthew Thornton netted.

It took a while for Wells to recover their composure, but the chances began to come again with Nash Connolly hitting a half-volley straight at the keeper.

Kai Hancock threatened for Worsbrough as he raced clean through only to be denied in a one-on-one with home stopper Jordan Greaves.

But Hemsworth did not look back after they equalised on 35 minutes with Swinburn scoring his first goal for the club, netting at the second attempt following good work by Matty Hughes.

Five minutes later it was 2-1 with Connolly finishing off a fine move and the hosts were ahead at the break.

They continued their good work into the second half and went further in front within two minutes of the restart as Rikki Paylor was left unmarked to climb well and head home from a corner.

Hughes came close to extending the advantage when his effort from a Steven Jeff cross was blocked on the line.

Athletic dug in and hit a shot over from 12 yards. But they could not find a way back into the game and although Hemsworth rang the changes with substitutes they remained comfortable enough.

They added a fourth goal in the 88th minute when one of the subs, striker Seon Ripley, bundled the ball in following good work in the build-up by Jason Davies.

Swinburn was awarded the man of the match after proving a real handful for Hemsworth, who now look forward to a quarter-final with a date and their opponents still to be decided.