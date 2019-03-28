Hemsworth MW bounce back with five star display

Hemsworth MW bounced back from their midweek disappointment in fine style as they hammered in five goals at home to Eccleshill United in the Toolstation NCE Premier Division.

Wayne Benn’s men were straight back to winning ways with three first half goals on the way to a 5-1 success.

Wells had seen their seven-match winning run ended by leaders Worksop Town in their previous game, but were determined to make amends and were quickly on top against their mid-table opponents.

Seon Ripley set up Bradley Dockerty in the area in the first three minutes, but Eccleshill had a let off as he scuffed his shot wide.

Ripley forced the visitors’ keeper into his first save soon after with a strike from the edge of the box and Declan Parker fired over following good work by Richard Collier.

The opening goal came on 16 minutes as Ripley ran onto Nash Connolly’s through ball and finished well with a chip over the goalkeeper.

Hemsworth did not immediately kick on from this, however, as they were surprised to be pegged back by an Eccleshill leveller eight minutes later with Adam Shaw allowed a free header to make it 1-1.

Another chance could have seen the visitors go ahead when Tom Dugdale sent his effort wide after being picked out by Jake Thompson’s low cross. But Wells got their composure back and netted their second goal on 32 minutes when Dockerty did well and found Collier who beat the keeper with a well struck shot.

Only a good save by keeper Smith denied Collier his second soon after, but Hemsworth made it 3-1 just before the break as they were awarded a penalty for grappling in the area and Sam Jones stepped up to put away the spot kick.

A big shout for a second penalty fell on deaf ears after the interval after Jones appeared to be brought down. Collier then hit a shot wide after being set up by Ripley.

Eccleshill improved, but there was little sign of a comeback and Connolly made it 4-1 on 68 minutes as he scored from a rebound after the visiting keeper had done well to save Collier’s shot.

Substitute Sidney Santos put the icing on the cake with the fifth goal for the home side late on after Dockerty and Collier combined well to give him the chance.

Despite the impressive victory Hemsworth remain in fourth place in the Premier Division, 12 points behind leaders Worksop who have played a game more.

They are only three behind second-placed Penistone Church, however, and two behind Bridlington Town who are their next opponents, at Hemsworth’s Distant Future Stadium this Saturday.