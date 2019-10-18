Hemsworth MW bounce back to move up to second

Hemsworth MW bounced back from a humbling Buildbase FA Vase defeat when they returned to winning form at home to AFC Mansfield on Tuesday night.

After four wins and a draw in their previous five matches, Wells came down to earth with a bump as they lost 4-0 at Grimsby Borough in their first round Vase tie.

But after their real off day they were back to form against Mansfield in Division One of the Toolstation NCE League as they won 2-1.

There was no hangover from the cup match as they were ahead within five minutes when Matty Hughes took advantage of a defensive slip to latch onto a through ball and put the ball in the net.

More chances followed as Seon Ripley went close with two headers and Sidney Santos also headed a chance wide.

Mansfield came into the game and had a couple of chances, but Wells doubled their lead seven minutes into the second half when Santos netted from Hughes’ cross.

It was not over as Ross Duggan pulled a goal back for Mansfield, who put in a big finish, but Wells dug in to see the game out for a win that lifted them up to second place.

Hemsworth are at home again this Saturday when they take on a Garforth Town side that has recently had a change of manager.

In last Saturday’s Vase game, Hemsworth struggled to get their usual flowing football together and were pushed back by in-form opponents.

Grimsby hit the crossbar with a header before taking the lead when a cross was headed into his own net by Eddie Cass, whose bad day got worse when he was taken off injured before half-time.

Nash Connolly went close for Wells with a header and Seon Ripley could not convert after getting in behind the defence, but it stayed 1-0 to the break.

The tie was effectively all over within nine minutes of the start of the second half as Jack Bradbury headed home from close range and Jack Debnam put away a penalty for the hosts.

Hemsworth’s misery was complete when Thomas Jamieson made it 4-0.