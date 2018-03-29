Hemsworth MW bounce back in 11-goal thriller

After going down 3-1 at Penistone Church last Saturday, Hemsworth MW bounced back to end a run of four Toolstation NCE League defeats in an incredible match at home to Staveley MW on Tuesday night.

The ball flew into the net 11 times in an action-packed Premier Division contest with Wells winning 7-4.

Seon Ripley netted their first goal before Richard Collier, Nash Connolly and Bradley Dockerty all struck twice each.

Luke Danville was Hemsworth’s only scorer in their loss at Penistone.

Hemsworth’s tough run of matches continues when they are next in action next Tuesday at home to sixth-placed Rainworth MW.