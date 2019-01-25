Hemsworth MW boss demands improvement

Hemsworth MW boss Wayne Benn is looking for a marked improvement from his players after being disappointed with their display against Toolstation NCE League title rivals Penistone Church.

Wells threw away a two-goal half-time lead to lose to second-placed Penistone and now turn their attentions to top of the table Yorkshire Amateur in another home game this Saturday.

Benn is demanding a better performance after being critical of the second half last weekend.

He said: “Penistone are a good side. They play a certain type of football, they turn you round, they work hard and we’ve not dealt with it.

“That’s really disappointing because we’ve put ourselves in a winning position at half-time.

“The second half was probably the worst 45 minutes since I’ve been involved.

“There was no fight, no spirit, no passing and the back four was too wide apart.

“We knew how Penistone were going to play, but it’s just been forgotten about in the second half.

“It’s just a kick in the teeth and I’m just embarrassed about the second half.

“All I can do is apologise on behalf of my players.

“The performance just wasn’t good enough, it won’t be accepted. There will be changes because big players at this football club are not performing.”

The result saw Hemsworth slip down a place to fourth. They are nine points behind Saturday’s opponents Yorkshire Amateur, but have a game in hand.