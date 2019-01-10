Hemsworth MW bang in eight goals in brilliant start to 2019

Hemsworth MW sent out a New Year message to their promotion rivals as they began 2019 with a bang and a big 8-0 win away to Athersley Recreation.

The emphatic success lifted Wayne Benn’s men up to third place in the Toolstation NCE Premier Division and they only trail leaders Yorkshire Amateur by six points with a game in hand.

After ending the old year with back to back victories and two clean sheets Wells made the short travel to Athersley in confident mood and were ahead within nine minutes as skipper Nash Connolly netted for the fourth game in a row.

The first of what was to become a hat-trick was put away from close range after Adam Wilson’s strike was fumbled by the home keeper.

Connolly was denied a second by a good save after he hit a well struck free-kick from 20 yards out. But it was 2-0 on 25 minutes when Wilson saw a shot blocked, but Harry Steeple scored from the rebound.

Six minutes later Hemsworth had a third goal as good build-up play involving Bradley Dockerty and Wilson led to Seon Ripley racing through one-on-one to slot home.

A fourth followed before half-time with Wilson’s cross finding Harry Viggars, who showed good feet as he made space to fire home.

The excellent football continued into the second half with Viggars going on a good run from defence before sliding a pass through to Connolly, whose shot went just wide.

Connolly and Steeple both went close before Connolly made it 5-0 following good work by Ripley.

It was hat-trick time for Connolly on 67 minutes after he was put away by Ripley again and manager Benn was allowed the luxury of being able to rest three players by putting substitute on.

It did not stop them from adding to their tally as Dockerty made a break and slid the ball through between defenders for Steeple to fire home his second.

The one-way traffic continued as Dockerty went through one-on-one only to be denied by keeper Morton and the corner was headed across goal by Luke Danville and hit over by Steeple.

A header by substitute Joe Taylor clipped the crossbar before an eighth finally arrived for Hemsworth as Dockerty made another break and this time found the back of the net for a goal he richly deserved for his performance.

Wells boss Benn was understandably delighted with his team’s display.

He said: “We started on the front foot and I thought we were excellent for 90 minutes.

“The result was fully deserved and we missed several other chances to make it even more emphatic.

“The lads are in great form and we’ve done what we’ve done with seven players missing through suspension or being away. Everything’s positive.

“As much as I’m pleased with the goals I’m also really delighted with the clean sheet again.

“But it’s easy to get carried away after results like that and we can’t afford to. We still need to go and do a job next week against Liversedge, which won’t be an easy game. We’ve just got to keep applying ourselves, keep working hard.

“I’m not worried about the other results that’s happening in and around us, I’m just worried about ourselves and making sure that we do our job.”

Hemsworth will be aiming to push on further as they now travel to take on Liversedge in the league this Saturday.