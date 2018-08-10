Hemsworth MW are five alive on opening day of NCE season

Hemsworth MW put some indifferent pre-season results behind them as they made an encouraging start to the Toolstation NCE Premier League campaign with a 5-2 beating of Hall Road Rangers.

Wayne Benn’s men had the points sewn up by half-time as they led 4-1 and although it was not a complete performance they had to be satisfied to win so convincingly on away soil.

Wells had to recover from a disappointing start as they fell behind to Fraser Hansen’s goal after eight minutes.

But they were quickly back on level terms through wide man Brad Dockerty and took firm control with three goals in 13 minutes midway through the first half.

Jed Rashid, who has been promoted into the first team from the under 21s, made it 2-1 with his first senior competitive goal as he cut in from the right to beat the home keeper with a low shot from just outside the box.

Striker Seon Ripley added another goal with an acrobatic volley after meeting Rashid’s right wing cross and it was 4-1 when Dockerty got the ball back from a short corner, beat two players and calmly placed the ball into the net from the edge of the area.

Hemsworth lost some sharpness after the break and Rangers pulled a goal back through Connor Harman.

But Ripley put some gloss back on the victory with a late fifth goal for Wells, cutting in from the right to rifle in an unstoppable shot into the top corner of the net.

Hemsworth are at home to Runcorn in the extra preliminary round of the FA Cup on Saturday (3pm) and host Bottesford Town in the league next Tuesday (7.45pm).