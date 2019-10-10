Hemsworth MW are five alive ahead of away test in FA Vase

Hemsworth MW have turned their attentions to cup matters this week following a battling draw against Toolstation NCE League leaders Penistone Church.

Wayne Benn’s men led at half-time at Penistone through Nash Connolly, but were pegged back and had to settle for a point from a 1-1 draw, which left them in fourth place but just two points off top spot.

It is cup progress on the agenda now for Wells as they faced Renishaw Rangers on Tuesday night in a second round Sheffield & Hallamshire Senior Cup tie switched to Hemsworth’s ground and travel to play Grimsby Borough in the first round of the FA Vase on Saturday.

The Renishaw tie gave Hemsworth a chance to play some of their fringe players and they took the opportunity well with a 5-1 win.

They were made to work hard in the opening half, only opening the scoring just before the break with Sidney Santos’ header from Steven Jeff’s cross.

Matty Hughes quickly doubled the advantage in the first minute of the second half and when Connolly finished calmly six minutes later it was effectively all over. Renishaw pulled a goal back, but Wells had the final word when Luke Hogg then Sam Leach netted.

Hemsworth’s next test is against fellow NCE Premier side Grimsby Borough in the Vase and they are gearing up for a tough examination with their hosts having just taken over at the top of the league with a 6-1 win at Garforth Town.

Wells are only two points behind the new leaders and will take some confidence with them on their travel after a solid performance at Penistone.

They struck first when Connolly powered home a header from eight yards out after meeting a cross by left-back Jeff on 25 minutes.

Declan Parker and Jeff went close with efforts from outside the box while the hosts threatened several times in the opening half without really working keeper Jordan Greaves.

Just before the break Seon Ripley got in behind the Church defence to set up Luke Hogg, but the young midfielder saw his effort well saved.

Penistone levelled 11 minutes into the second half when Nathan Keightley raced onto a through ball and lifted his shot over Greaves into the net.

Connolly forced a save from the home keeper and Wells had a good chance late on, but Rikki Paylor fired over.