Hemsworth MW aiming to start to turn fortunes round at Maltby

Hemsworth MW were prevented from being able to turn their fortunes round when they had to postpone their big clash with promotion rivals Penistone Church last weekend.

Despite a poor run of results in 2020 a win would have taken Wells to within four points of second-placed Penistone, with both clubs having played the same number of matches.

Hemsworth MW's Ryan Carroll, who scored twice the last time they played Maltby Main. Picture: Allan McKenzie

But a waterlogged pitch put paid to the chances of playing the match and it has now been rearranged for Tuesday, April 14, with a 7.45pm kick-off.

Hemsworth remain down in seventh place, after being in second a month ago, and they are still looking for their first win since December 28 and their first victory since Luke Danville took over the manager’s seat on a permanent basis following a spell jointly in charge as a caretaker.

He has not been helped by an injury list that has robbed him of vital players and left the team without a recognised centre-back in their most recent game – a 4-3 loss at Thackley.

Danville has said he did not think the team was playing badly and in their run of six matches without a win results would back that up as two have been drawn and the four defeats have all come by one goal margins.

Late goals have also robbed Wells of vital points and they are due a change of luck.

They face a testing trip to South Yorkshire to take on Maltby Main this Saturday, if the weather relents, with their opponents certainly capable, but inconsistent and going into the game off the back of a 3-1 home defeat to mid-table Eccleshill United, after they beat top six side Grimsby Borough 3-0 away.

Maltby are two places and six points behind Hemsworth, but have a game in hand and have not completely given up hope yet of having a run at promotion in the final 10 weeks of the season.

They have prolific former Pontefract Collieries marksman Aaron Moxam in their ranks and several former Frickley Athletic players who have played at a higher level.

Hemsworth will be looking for revenge, having lost 3-2 at home to Maltby back in October despite two goals from Ryan Carroll. They hope to have some players back after injury and have been boosted by the recent signing of attacker Kane Swinburn.