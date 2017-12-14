Hemsworth MW aiming to keep good run going

Hemsworth MW players were frustrated to be left kicking their heels last weekend when their scheduled game at Hall Road Rangers was postponed.

Wells have been in good form recently and will be hoping the week off will not interrupt their flow.

The Hall Road game has now been rearranged to take place on Tuesday, March 6 (7.45pm).

Hemsworth will be aiming to get back on the pitch this Saturday at home to Albion Sports and looking to strengthen their fifth place. Kick-off is 3pm.

With four wins and a draw in their last five matches manager Wayne Benn is happy with his side’s form.

He said: Everyone who knows me know I can be hard to please, but I genuinely am delighted with our form over the last couple of months.

“I can’t speak highly enough of my players, individually and collectively they are in very good form and they are a pleasure to be around.

“It’s a happy camp at the minute- but we are all very aware how quickly football can change. So we will enjoy the run that we are on and hope to keep it going for as long as possible.”