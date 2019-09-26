Hemsworth MW aim to continue progress after coming up with dramatic winner

Hemsworth MW are looking to continue their progress up the Toolstation NCE Premier table when they travel to play bottom of the table Athersley Recreation on Saturday.

Wayne Benn’s men briefly went top when they enjoyed a 3-2 win in an exciting Friday night thriller at home to Thackley. Results the following day meant they dropped back to fifth, but they are only one point behind leaders Bridlington Town and will be confident of making further inroads this weekend.

Overcoming a Thackley side that could have gone top with a win is sure to give them confidence and it was achieved in thrilling style thanks to an injury-time winner by Seon Ripley.

Much of the match was nip and tuck and worthy of its top of the table status with Thackley looking up for their challenge from the kick-off. Perhaps they were too keen as after Jack Normanton put them ahead they lost Adam Muller to a red card for a rash challenge on keeper Jordan Greaves.

Wells levelled when a ball in from Jason Davies was poked goalwards by Steve Jeff and his effort was deflected into the net for an own goal.

The hosts pushed on and after Davis was unlucky to hit the post twice he did find the back of the net after meeting a cross by Sidney Santos.

Hemsworth looked to have established control at the break, but were stunned as 10-man Thackley were awarded a penalty early in the second period and Normanton put it away despite a long delay while home left-back Jeff received treatment on the pitch after suffering a head injury.

Action at both ends followed with Nash Connolly denied by the visitors’ keeper and Wells’ own stopper, Greaves making several good saves.

The home side were unlucky to be denied by the woodwork again when Adam Wilson’s strike from the edge of the box was inches away from winning the game.

They did come up with a dramatic winner, however, deep into injury-time when Ripley was on target to bring the house down.