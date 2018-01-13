Hemsworth ground stages first trials for newly recognised Yorkshire team

Hemsworth MW’s Yorkshire NuBuilds ground was featured on national TV when Sky Sports and the BBC were among those there to cover the inaugural trials for the new Yorkshire International Football Association team.

Three Hemsworth MW players – Richard Collier, Adam Hayton and Harry Viggars – were among those to take part in the trials day, which will help determine a squad for the first Yorkshire IFA game to take place at Hemsworth MWFC on Sunday, January 28.

The opposition will be provided by Ellan Vannin, from the Isle of Man, who are currently in fourth place in the official rankings.

The Yorkshire IFA received the news they were hoping for at the weekend when they were officially recognised as a football team.

At the Confederation of Independent Football Associations (CONIFA) annual meeting, members voted unanimously to approve the membership application of the Yorkshire International Football Association, meaning they are now a fully fledged member and international side.

A statement from the Yorkshire IFA said: “We would like to thank the volunteers whose tireless work has culminated in this outstanding news and our fans whose patience and support has been phenomenal.”

The first trials day, meanwhile, has been declared a big success with a good turn-out of talent for coaches Ryan Farrell and Micky Long to choose from.