Hemsworth and Frickley players chosen for Yorkshire

Two Hemsworth MW players and one from Frickley Athletic have been included in the first-ever Yorkshire International Football Association squad.

Following recent trials at Hemsworth MW, host club duo Rich Collier (winger) and Adam Hayton (midfielder) have both been chosen along with Frickley’s wide man Tom Dugdale.

All three will now be hoping to make the starting 11 when the new Yorkshire side are set to play their first game at Hemsworth’s Yorkshire NuBuilds Stadium this Sunday.

They take on the Manx IFA team, known as Ellan Vannin, with kick-off at 3.30pm. Tickets are available from https://www.yorkshireifa.com/tickets or at the stadium on matchday.

Yorkshire IFA are looking to attract sponsorship with every player available for £50 a season. Each sponsor will have their name included on the website, in the matchday programme and on social posts if their player gets the man of the match.

The full Yorkshire IFA squad is: Goalkeepers: Ed Hall (Bradford Park Avenue), George Clarke (Brighouse Town). Defenders: Eddy Busfield (Nostell MW), James Hurtley (Ossett Albion), Andy McManus (Athersley Recreation), Josh Snowden (Ossett Town). Midfielders: Jordan Coduri (Penistone Church), Rich Collier (Hemsworth MW), Ste Crawford (Beeston St Anthony’s), Adam Hayton (Hemsworth MW), Josh Hobson (Stocksbridge Park Steels), Paddy Mcguire (Thackley), Ben Rhodes (Stocksbridge Park Steels), Kurtis Turner (Stocksbridge Park Steels), Tom Dugdale (Frickley Athletic), Billy Mole (Nostell MW). Forwards: Matt Bradley (Dinnington Town), Callum Charlton (Ossett Albion), Nathan Keightley (Penistone Church), Seon Ripley (Ossett Town).