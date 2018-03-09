Hectic run-in ahead for Hemsworth MW

Hemsworth MW are heading for a busy finish to the 2017-18 season in the Toolstation NCE League after having two Premier Division games postponed in the last week.

Wayne Benn’s men still have 12 league matches to play before the end of April plus at least one more cup tie as they are still in the NCE League Cup competition.

Their game at home to Worksop Town that was postponed last Saturday has now been rearranged to be played on Tuesday, April 10.

Wells were hoping to be back in action on Tuesday night away to Hall Road Rangers, but the weather was the winner again with a waterlogged pitch putting paid to chances of getting the game on. It will now be played on Thursday, April 5 with a 7.45pm kick-off.

Hemsworth, who remain in seventh position, are away again this Saturday when they travel to play Harrogate Railway Athletic before they host title-chasing Pontefract Collieries next Tuesday.