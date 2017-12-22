Hectic holiday period set to test Frickley

After two weeks without a game Frickley Athletic’s players are set to be thrown back into action in a big way with a hectic holiday schedule bringing them four games in 10 days in the Evo-Stik First Division South.

The scheduled game last Saturday at home to Newcastle Town fell victim to the weather with a frozen pitch failing to pass an inspection and making it two weeks in a row that the Blues players were left kicking their heels.

But this Saturday’s travel to the east coast to play Cleethorpes Town heralds the start of what could be a crucial period with so many matches in such a short spell putting pressure on the strength of the squad.

Frickley then follow up with a Boxing Day game at home to Stocksbridge Park Steels, another game at the Big Fellas Stadium against Alvechurch on Saturday, December 30 and a visit to Chasetown on New Year’s Day, all with 3pm kick-offs.

For the first of the games manager Spencer Fearn will have newcomers Ishmael Dawson, Ben Algar and Tyler Blake available to make their debut following their recent signing with Blake competing with Danny Frost for a place in the starting line-up in attack following the departure of Steve Hopewell.

Dawson can play in a defensive or attacking wide role while Algar’s ability to play in a number of roles makes it unclear yet where he will be used.

Opponents Cleethorpes go into the match one place ahead of Frickley from two games less and they have only been beaten once at home this season so will fancy their chances of increasing the gap.

They already have a win over the Blues in the current campaign, having inflicted Fearn’s first defeat as manager with a come from behind 2-1 success back in August.