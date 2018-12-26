Hazel points the way ahead for Frickley

Martin McIntosh’s winning run as Frickley Athletic manager came to an end when the Blues had to settle for a point from a draw against Wisbech Town in their last home game of 2018.

Jacob Hazel’s goal early in the second half saw Athletic come from behind to earn a 1-1 draw and at least maintain McIntosh’s unbeaten start after he had overseen victories in his first three matches.

The result left Frickley in 12th place in the Evo-Stik League’s East Division ahead of their scheduled game today at Stocksbridge Park Steels.

For their game against Wisbech they made one change with Sam Liversidge coming back into the starting line-up for the suspended Connor Smith.

They started well and created a great early chance, but Ant Wilson crashed his shot wide.

The Blues then gave Wisbech an early Christmas present when Sam Gaughan was left largely unchallenged as he was allowed to head in from a corner on 18 minutes.

The visitors stayed one up to the break with Frickley struggling to carve out openings aside from a Hazel effort that went out for a corner following a strong run by Wilson.

The home team started the second half better and within four minutes were level as Liversidge did well to set up Hazel and the forward did the rest as he turned to fire the ball into the net from six yards out. That was his eighth goal in four games and his 88th goal for the club in 101 games.

Frickley went on to have the better of the remainder of the game, but could not find an opening.

Wisbech finished with 10 men after Aaron Hart was sent-off for a second yellow card offence, but they hung on for their point.

The Blues will be disappointed to have dropped two points, but having taken seven points from their last three league games they have steadied the ship and are looking to make further strides up the table in the New Year.

Liversidge was voted man of the match, but Hazel and Wilson impressed up front and Tom Burgin gave another good display in his second outing for the club.

Frickley are without a game this Saturday, but host Cleethorpes Town in the league on New Year’s Day, kick-off 3pm.