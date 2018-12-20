Hazel is goal hero again as Frickley end Marske’s long home run

Jacob Hazel’s seventh goal in three games proved enough to earn the spoils for Frickley Athletic as they battled to a single goal victory away to Marske United.

Hazel followed up hat-tricks in the previous two games with another winning goal as the Blues became the first side in more than a year to beat Marske on their home ground.

The Frickley side showed four changes from the team that did the business in the Senior Cup in midweek with Connor Smith, Greg Young and Ant Wilson returning to the starting line-up and new signing Tom Burgin making his debut in a new back three combination with Young and Jameel Ible.

Quality football was made difficult by a swirling wind that was added to by freezing rain and sleet and chances were at a premium for both sides in the opening half.

The closest to a goal was when Wilson saw his effort well saved.

The second half initially followed the pattern of the first until just before the hour mark Frickley were awarded a corner. Smith whipped it in, a scramble followed and Hazel seized on his opportunity with a sharp finish for his 17th goal of the season.

The Blues took charge now and Hazel set up Tyler Walton, but his effort was well saved.

Wilson then made a strong break only for shot to be blocked out for a corner.

Burgin, who had been superb on his debut, had to come off with an injury and it became more of a battle for the visitors when they went down to 10 men after Smith was sent-off for comments made to the referee.

Marske looked to make the most of their numerical advantage as they poured forward in the closing stages, but Frickley saw the game out with no further alarms to make it back to back Evo-Stik East victories.