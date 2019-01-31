Hazel in at the double to boost Frickley

Frickley Athletic ended their run of home draws in emphatic style as they beat Stamford 4-1 in the Evo-Stik East Division.

They needed two late goals to make sure of their success, but were more than good value for the victory, which could have come easier if they had enjoyed more luck in the opening half.

Frickley actually trailed at the break, but Jacob Hazel brought them level in the second half then went on to score a second and with Tyler Walton and Ant Wilson also netting it was a comfortable victory in the end.

The Frickley team showed several changes with Phil Watt in for the unavailable Tom Burgin and Jamie McGuire back in the side after returning from his loan spell at Scarborough.

They started well as Sam Liversidge fizzed a shot just past the upright in the first five minutes. Todd Jordan also went close, but for all their decent build-up play and control of the game the Blues could not find the target. They were made to pay as Stamford went ahead on the stroke of half-time when Oliver Brown-Hill struck with a shot from outside the box.

Frickley were the dominant side again after the break, but had an effort disallowed and Connor Smith hit a shot over after going on a great run.

The pressure finally paid off in the 66th minute when Hazel scored with a well struck volley to level the game up.

Six minutes later the Blues were ahead as Hazel hooked the ball forward for substitute Wilson to ride a heavy challenge before shooting for goal. Keeper Daniel Haystead could only parry and Tyler Walton was there to tap in.

Wilson made it 3-1 in the 87th minute with a smart piece of control and an overhead kick into the bottom corner.

Hazel then put the icing on the cake with Frickley’s fourth from a narrow angle.